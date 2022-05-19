CR to run 4 additional summer special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur

Central Railway is already running 636 originating summer special trains and now decided to run 4 additional summer special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season.

The details are as follows:

01059 summer special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.15 hrs on 22.05.2022 and 29.05.2022 (2 trips) and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 10.10 hrs next day.

01060 summer special will leave Gorakhpur at 13.00 hrs on 23.05.2022 and 30.05.2022 (2 trips) and will arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs next day.

Composition: Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General second class including one Guard's Brake Van and One Generator Van.

Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati station, Bina, Lalitpur, Virangana Lakshmibai station, Orai, Pokhrayan, Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki, Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya, Mankapur, Babhnan, Basti, and Khalilabad.

Reservation: Bookings for special train no. 01059 on special charges will open on 20.5.2022 at all computerised reservation centers.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:40 PM IST