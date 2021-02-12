CR to operate mega block on Sunday

Central Railway (CR) has decided to operate Mega Block on its main line between Matunga and Mulund railway stations, while on harbour line the block will be operated between Bandra-CSMT down line and CSMT-Chunabhatti on up line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Western Railway (WR) has also planned a jumbo block between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

The block will be operated from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm on the main line and from 11.40 am to 4.10 pm on harbour line. However, the jumbo block will be carried out from 00.00 am to 04.00 am. There will be no day block on Western Railway.

Sumit Thakur – chief public relations officer of WR, during the block, suburban services will run on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations. Therefore, there will be no block in day time in the Western Railway’s suburban section on this Sunday.