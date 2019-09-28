CR to operate five hours mega block on main and harbour line

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway(CR) has planned five hours mega block on main line and harbour line. The block will be operated between Mulund and Matunga railways station on the main line, while both slow and fast services between Kurla and Vashi will not be operated. However, there will be no jumbo block on Western Railway.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), CR said, “Fast and semi-fast local train services leaving the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9.53am to 2.42pm will be diverted on slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations. It will halt at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. However, fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on fast line from Mulund.”

“Fast services leaving Thane from 10.46am to 3.18pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” added Sutar.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.10am to 3.40pm between Kurla-Vashi on both fast and slow corridor. However, CR will run special services between CSMT-Kurla and Vashi – Panvel section during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans harbour Line and Main Line from 10.00am to 4.30pm during block period.

“Trains leaving from CSMT to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel from 10.34am to 3.08pm will remain suspended. Similarly, trains leaving from leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to CSMT from 10.21am to 3.00pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.