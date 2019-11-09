CR to operate five-hour mega block on main, Harbour lines

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the main and harbour lines. The block will be operated between Mulund and Matunga railways station on the main line, while both up and down slow services between Panvel and Vashi will not be operated. However, Western Railway will be operating a jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) CR said, “Fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will be diverted on the slow line between Diva and Parel stations halting at all stations up to Parel and further re-diverted on up fast line and will arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive at destinations 10 minutes behind schedule. All mail/express trains arriving at Dadar and CSMT during the block period will be diverted on up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule.

“Train no 50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Jn. A Special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40pm, Thane at 4.06pm and arrive Diva at 4.13pm,” Sutar said.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.30am to 4.00pm between Panvel-Vashi on both up and down slow corridor. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period. However, special local trains will run on CSMT– Vashi section. Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul station and services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

“Trains leaving from Panvel to CSMT from 11.06am to 4.01pm and services leaving CSMT to to Panvel/Belapur from 10.03am to 3.16pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12am to 3.53pm will and services from Thane to Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14am to 3.20pm will remain suspended.

Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) services from Nerul to Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.45am to 2.45pm and Up services from Kharkopar to Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.15pm to 3.15 pm will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, WR has decided to operate jumbo block of five hours between Santacruz and Goregaon stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. The block will be operated from 10.35am to 15.35pm on Sunday.

During the block period, suburban services will run on slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block period. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.