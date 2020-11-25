CR starts UV light-based luggage sanitisation

Amid controlling the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to passengers or in railway premises, the Central Railway has now started ultraviolet (UV) light-based luggage sanitisation facility for passengers at three major stations. Railway officials said apart from CSMT this facility has been started at Kalyan and LTT railway station, moreover, they have also started a luggage wrapping facility for which passengers need to pay a minimal amount.

Railway officials said this initiative is part of the Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme, under which the Railways has signed an agreement with private enterprises to provide this facility. As part of the facility the luggage is passed through a machine or chamber, in which the ultraviolet (UV) light is beamed from all directions, to make the outer surface of the luggage free of all types of viruses, bacteria, and germs,” he said. Moreover, after the sanitisation process, the luggage is handed over to passengers with a sticker certifying it 'disinfected'.



Meanwhile, the passengers who are willing to get their luggage wrapped after the disinfection process need to pay a fixed charge for it. “The UV light-based sanitisation facility is provided at an affordable rate and charges are determined on the basis of the size of the baggage,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR.



“For luggage weighing 10 kg, 25 kg and more than 25 kg, the sanitisation charges are Rs 10, Rs 15 and Rs 20, while wrapping charges are Rs 60, Rs 70 and Rs 80, respectively,” he added. Moreover, CR also has plans to make this facility available at Dadar in Mumbai and at Thane and Panvel stations.