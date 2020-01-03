CR services hit as dumper rams into level-crossing gate at Ambivli

Mumbai: Central Railway services were disrupted in the early hours of Friday after a dumper rammed into level-crossing gate no. 48 at Ambivli station, leading to chaos and a stampede-like situation on other suburban railway stations, inconveniencing thousands of commuters. Subsequently, services were delayed by 30 minutes and a commuter, Rajesh Sharma, fell from an overcrowded moving train between Diva and Mumbra stations around 8.45am and was severely injured.

The incident occurred around 5am when a speeding dumper hit the level-crossing gate at Ambivli station and damaged the boom in contact with the overhead wires, thereby cutting off power supply to trains and triggering signal fluctuations, as the movement of the boom controls the signals sent to the trains.

“We immediately deployed a technical team to the spot to solve the problem. Repair was completed by 6.10am. However, the incident had repercussions on both, suburban and long distance trains on the Kalyan-Kasara stretch,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

He further said, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had detained the dumper driver and a case has been registered. In all, 12-15 train services were cancelled.

Apart from Kalyan-Kasara suburban services, several outstation trains bound for Mumbai were stalled at various stations and the Vidarbha Express, Devgiri Express and Nagpur Duronto Express were among those delayed.

Senior railway officials said, the commuter Sharma fell off a CSMT-bound fast local between Diva and Mumbra stations, around 8.45am. The RPF immediately rushed to the spot. When Sharma was found, the RPF and the guard halted an approaching slow train to CSMT and took him to the emergency medical room at Mumbra station for first aid and later moved him to the civil hospital in Thane for further treatment.