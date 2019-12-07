CR mega block on trans-Harbour line today

Mumbai: Central Railways (CR) has planned a five-hour mega block on the trans-Harbour line on Sunday, to carry out maintenance work. The block will be operated between Thane and Vashi and Nerul railway stations on the trans-Harbour line. However, there will be no mega block on the Main and Harbour lines of Central Railway.

“Train services departing from Thane to Vashi / Belapur / Panvel between10.35am to 4.07pm and services departing from Panvel / Belapur / Vashi towards Thane between 10.45am to 3.38pm will remain cancelled,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Trans-Harbour passengers are permitted to travel via Main line and Harbour line during the block period.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will operate a jumbo block for five hours, from 10.35am to 3.35pm on Sunday. The blocks will be taken between Santacruz and Mahim railway stations for the maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment.

During the block, all fast line trains will run on the slow line between Santacruz and Mahim stations. The level crossing (LC) Gate No.19 between Bandra Local and Khar Road will remain closed for road traffic during the block period. Similarly, some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block, a list of which will be available at all stations in the suburban section.