CR GM digitally inaugurates gym for RPF personnel on Independence Day

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway inaugurated a Gymnasium at RPF Barracks Carnac Bunder, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on August 15, 2020.

This Gymnasium is first of its kind on Indian Railways, which has been funded by Dedicated Freight Corridor of India Limited (DFCCIL) as a CSR initiative.

250 RPF staff who are staying in Carnac Bunder and Wadibunder barracks will benefit from this Gymnasium.

This Gymnasium is equipped with Treadmill, Spinning Bike, Multi Gym (Upper Body). Multi Gym (Lower Body), Power cage and Benches (Super, Utility, Work) and many other equipments.