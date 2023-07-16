CR Achieves Zero Accidents in June 2023, Boosts Safety & Punctuality with Infrastructure Upgrades

Representative pic

Central Railway's infrastructure upgrades and safety measures have resulted zero accidents in the month of June 2023. The railway zone's commitment to enhancing safety standards has also significantly improved punctuality across its network, the division said in a statement on Sunday.

ROBs and RUBs commissioned

During the month of June, Central Railway commissioned five Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and two Road Under Bridges (RUBs), further enhancing safety infrastructure. Notable replacements included gates numbered 111 and 116 on the Nagpur-Wardha section, gates numbered 81 and 92 on the Pune-Miraj section, and gate number 20 on the Miraj-Kolhapur section. The closure of these level crossing gates has effectively eliminated potential risks and reduced the likelihood of accidents, contributing to enhanced safety for passengers and railway staff.

Speaking about the impact of closing level crossing gates, a senior officer of Central Railway stated, "Closure of level crossing gates not only enhances safety but also contributes to improved punctuality. Central Railway's gradual closure of these gates has resulted in better train operations and ensured the smooth running of trains across the region."

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, Central Railway has implemented various safety measures to further enhance passenger security. Thirteen coaches were equipped with Smoke Detection Systems in June 2023, bringing the total number of equipped coaches between January and June 2023 to 24. Furthermore, 137 Power Cars have been installed with Smoke Detection and Suppression Systems, with the remaining six to be completed by September 2023. The railway has also equipped all LHB and ICF Pantry Coaches with Smoke Detection and Suppression Systems, with only two coaches awaiting installation by August 2023.

Central Railway's unwavering dedication to safety and continuous infrastructure improvements has not only resulted in zero accidents but also contributed to better punctuality and enhanced passenger security. The railway remains committed to maintaining these high safety standards while ensuring smooth and efficient train operations throughout its network.

CR introduces BPAC systems

"To strengthen safety protocols, Central Railway has introduced the Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) system in the Kirloskarwadi-Bhilwadi section of Pune division. This system ensures track section clearance before allowing another train to enter, significantly reducing the chances of collisions and human errors. With this recent implementation, Central Railway now operates three BPACs, two in Pune division and one in Solapur division," said an official.

The Central Railway is also focused on eliminating Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts to ensure safe train operations. In June 2023 alone, eight OHE masts were removed, bringing the total to 33 from January to June 2023.

CR organised 6 Safety Drives in June 2023

"Central Railway maintains impartial safety standards through regular Inter-Railway Safety Audits. In June 2023, the railway underwent an audit conducted by a team from Northeast Frontier Railway in the Pune division, while a team from Central Railway conducted an audit in the Ajmer division of North Western Railway." said an official adding that to reinforce safety awareness, Central Railway organized six Safety Drives in June 2023, covering various departments such as Signaling, Electrical, Mechanical, Operating, and Engineering. Furthermore, 10 Safety Seminars/Camps were conducted, attended by 164 staff members, along with 37 Safety Meetings/Counselling sessions involving 1497 staff members.

