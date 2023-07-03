CR Achieves Remarkable Ticket Checking Success with ₹94 Cr Revenue in April-June 2023 |

In a new feat, Central Railway has reported a revenue of ₹94.04 crore from ticket checking for the period of April to June 2023. The substantial figure represents a notable 41.42% increase compared to the proportionate target set for the same period.

To ensure a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for genuine rail users, Central Railway has been conducting intensive ticket checking activities across all its divisions. These efforts encompass suburban, mail express, passenger services, and special trains. The primary objective is to curb ticketless travel and other irregularities that result in revenue loss.

Over 13 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel in June

In the month of June 2023 alone, Central Railway detected and addressed a total of 13.39 lakh cases of ticketless and irregular travel, including unbooked luggage. This vigilant operation yielded a ticket checking revenue of ₹27.70 crore, derived from 4.10 lakh cases of irregular ticketless travel and unbooked luggage.

The success in revenue generation can be attributed to the dedicated monitoring of senior officers, who have been closely overseeing the financial impact caused by ticketless travel and related irregularities. Their continuous supervision has undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcomes observed.

Central Railway appeals to all passengers to ensure they travel with valid and proper railway tickets, emphasizing the importance of avoiding inconvenience and maintaining a sense of dignity while traveling.

The noteworthy increase in ticket checking revenue stands as a testament to Central Railway's commitment to providing better services and an improved travel experience for all bona fide rail users.