COVIDIOTS galore: BMC collected whopping Rs 40.61 cr fine in 345 days from face mask violators in Mumbai





Till February 22, 2021, a total ₹ 33.06 crore had been collected from 16.35 lakh violators penalised by BMC, police and marshals at various railway stations. The fine amount has increased to ₹ 40.61 in just 17 days. " This shows how citizens are neglecting not their own safety but are even putting others at risk. Even though we are not planning to impose lockdown, we are not sure how long we can hold on if this continues. We are doing everything we can to get a grip on the infection outbreak, however, if people do not follow norms, our efforts will not achieve expected results, ultimately we will have to impose restrictions," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).



According to an action taken report (ATR) shared by the civic body on Friday, around 14,091 people were penalised by the BMC clean up marshals and an amount of ₹ 28,18,200, another 8,532 violators were penalised by Mumbai police and a total fine of ₹ 16,70,400 was collected. Meanwhile, a total of ₹ 1,07,400 were collected from 537 violators caught on various railway stations.

