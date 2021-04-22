'Covid Vigilance Committee' should be set up at factory premises: CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with trade unions in Maharashtra

Amid a mssive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state. The CM today held a virtual meeting with the trade unions in the state.
The CM said, "We've been battling the covid-19 for over a year and a half now. The state's economic cycle needs to continue as businesses in the state continue to thrive in the coming year as it battles the covid epidemic. Therefore, giving priority to the safety and health of the workers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today suggested that a 'Covid Vigilance Committee' should be set up at the factory premises.
Assimilate consistent covid-19 behavior
Uddhav Thackeray said that not only the peasantry but also the workers have played a major role in the development of Maharashtra. "They are the backbone of Maharashtra's progress and that is why the state government is working together to take care of this working class. In doing so, the state's economy must continue to thrive, and in the years to come, we must all adopt a coherent attitude," he added.
The need to be vigilant and alert
The CM said, "We have been fighting the battle of covid for the last one-and-a-half years." In the meantime, we have been able to stem the tide of infection. In Maharashtra, there were only two and a half to three thousand patients. Maharashtra, like all other major states, took care. However, cases saw a spike during the Gram Panchayat elections, marriage ceremonies. Suddenly an outbreak of the virus started from some parts of Vidarbha. While the state was returning to normal, the infection was exacerbated by mutations in the virus.
However, in early March, especially rural areas the virus started spreading effectively. While reversing the second wave of covid infection, it is important to be vigilant to prevent any third or fourth wave.
Cooperation of trade unions is very important
Today, while the entire country is fighting against COVID-19, Maharashtra is also nowhere behind in the race. The CM said, "we all need to do is to work together to fight against covid and the unions should fully cooperate with the state government." "While giving priority to the safety of the workers, the unions should follow up on whether the workers can be accommodated temporarily in the company premises and how the shifts of the workers can be adjusted," he added.
Emphasise on vaccination
In the second wave of COVID-19, vaccination of all above 18 year olds will be started in the state from May 1, as the youths are more likely to be infected," the CM said. "Trade unions should try to get the workers to take the initiative in setting up RTPCR inspection companies as well as segregation rooms for them. Unions should also make efforts to provide employment to workers working in the unorganized sector," he added.
Health facilities will be further strengthened
Considering the risk of covid-19 infection in the coming period, emphasis is being laid on strengthening health facilities. In Maharashtra, when covid-19's cases spiked, there were a few thousand beds, but now the number of beds have been increased. Today, there is a shortage of oxygen and remedial drugs in the state due to covid infection.
The aid announced by the state government will be delivered in the next eight days, said Labor Minister Hassan Mushrif
After announcing the lockdown, the aid announced by the state government for workers in the unorganized sector will be delivered to the workers in the next eight days, Labor Minister Hasan Mushrif said. It has been announced that under the Registered Construction Workers Welfare Scheme. Apart from this, the labor department is trying to reach out to those working in many unorganized sectors in the state.
The meeting was attended by Labor Minister Hasan Mushrif, MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Bhai Jagtap, MLA Shashikant Shinde, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Manisha Patankar-Mhaskar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Head of Labor Department Secretary Vinita Ved-Singhal, Chief Minister's Secretary Abasaheb Jarhad, Labor Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Kalyankar, former Minister of State Sachin Ahir and representatives of trade unions in the state were present.
