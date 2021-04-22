'Covid Vigilance Committee' should be set up at factory premises: CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with trade unions in Maharashtra

Amid a mssive spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state. The CM today held a virtual meeting with the trade unions in the state.

The CM said, "We've been battling the covid-19 for over a year and a half now. The state's economic cycle needs to continue as businesses in the state continue to thrive in the coming year as it battles the covid epidemic. Therefore, giving priority to the safety and health of the workers, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today suggested that a 'Covid Vigilance Committee' should be set up at the factory premises.

Assimilate consistent covid-19 behavior

Uddhav Thackeray said that not only the peasantry but also the workers have played a major role in the development of Maharashtra. "They are the backbone of Maharashtra's progress and that is why the state government is working together to take care of this working class. In doing so, the state's economy must continue to thrive, and in the years to come, we must all adopt a coherent attitude," he added.

The need to be vigilant and alert

The CM said, "We have been fighting the battle of covid for the last one-and-a-half years." In the meantime, we have been able to stem the tide of infection. In Maharashtra, there were only two and a half to three thousand patients. Maharashtra, like all other major states, took care. However, cases saw a spike during the Gram Panchayat elections, marriage ceremonies. Suddenly an outbreak of the virus started from some parts of Vidarbha. While the state was returning to normal, the infection was exacerbated by mutations in the virus.

However, in early March, especially rural areas the virus started spreading effectively. While reversing the second wave of covid infection, it is important to be vigilant to prevent any third or fourth wave.

Cooperation of trade unions is very important

Today, while the entire country is fighting against COVID-19, Maharashtra is also nowhere behind in the race. The CM said, "we all need to do is to work together to fight against covid and the unions should fully cooperate with the state government." "While giving priority to the safety of the workers, the unions should follow up on whether the workers can be accommodated temporarily in the company premises and how the shifts of the workers can be adjusted," he added.