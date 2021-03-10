Covid vaccination in Mumbai: More than 40k beneficiaries get jabs for third day in a row

A high footfall of beneficiaries continued at vaccination centres as a total of 42,702 benefeciaries, including 28,978 senior citizens above 60 years and 3,813 beneficiaries with co-morbidities between the age 45-59 received the vaccine dose on Wednesday.

This is for the third consecutive day, more than 40k beneficiaries received the vaccine dose in a single day.

Before the start of the ongoing drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set up a daily target of vaccinating 50,000 beneficiaries daily. Now that the inoculation rate has risen, officials said that by this week, they will be able to reach their target.

"We are already in the process of expanding our centres and now that the footfall has increased, we will be adding more hospitals and nursing homes soon," said Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health in BMC.

"After we reach the 50,000 mark, we will set up a target of vaccinating 75,000 beneficiaries daily and by end of this month hopefully we will be able to vaccinate close to one lakh beneficiaries daily," Kakani added.

On Wednesday, a total of 71 vaccination centres took part in the drive, which included 41 private hospitals and dispensaries, 24 civic-run hospitals, and six state-run hospitals. However, glitches in the CoWin portal continued to bother the healthcare workers.

"The glitch is happening because a lot of users are using it at the same time while also the process of online and offline registration is being done simultaneously," Kakani stated.

Dr. Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician of Bombay Hospital and coordinator of private hospitals said the entire vaccination process went hassle-free on Wednesday as well.

"We have set up five booths to ensure there is no crowding, the operation went on smoothly on Tuesday without any problem," Bhansali told FPJ.

Alongside these, a total of 2,329 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) took the first dose and 4,041 HCWs took the second dose of the vaccine. Also total of 1,846 Front Line Workers (FLWs) took their first dose and 1,695 FLWs took the second dose of vaccine on Tuesday.

One more hospital - Mallika Hospital (Jogeshwari) will start inoculating Mumbaikars from Thursday.