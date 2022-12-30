e-Paper Get App
Covid tests at Maharashtra airports: 4 cases detected from 1,926 samples examined since Dec 24

This includes an international flyer from Pune who was detected with the infection in a test conducted at the airport there during the day, he added.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Covid tests at Maharashtra airports: 4 cases detected from 1,926 samples examined since Dec 24 | Representative Image
Mumbai: Four persons have tested positive for coronavirus after samples of 1,926 of the 97,805 passengers who arrived in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur international airports were examined since December 24, a Maharashtra health department official said on Friday.

Genome sequencing in process

The four positive cases detected at these airports comprise two from Pune, one from Navi Mumbai, while one patient is from neighbouring Goa, he said.

Samples of all four have been sent for genome sequencing to find out the variant that has caused the coronavirus infection, he said.

The screening of a percentage of travellers arriving at the international airports in the state started on December 24 as a precautionary measure against the surge in cases in countries like China, South Korea, Brazil and the United States of America. 

Covid update: MoCA issues revised guidelines for international passengers from these 6 countries
