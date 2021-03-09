Covid surge in Mumbai: Partial lockdown can’t be ruled out, says Guardian Minister

With the daily Covid-19 cases above the 1,000 mark, the Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out. Shaikh said local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary. "If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," he added.

‘’Local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary. If numbers continue to surge the same way then there is a possibility of nigh clubs being closed down first in the city,’’ said Shaikh. He further noted that "We cannot deny the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown. We may have to shut places like beaches and Gateway of India where people gather in large numbers in the evenings.’’

However, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there is no proposal on partial lockdown or closure of night clubs. BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said “There is no such proposal in front of us right now. We are going to have a meeting today evening. But this is not on agenda.”

Shaikh appealed to the people to take all precautions by strictly following all Covid-19 norms.

Shaikh’s statement comes on a day when new 1,012 Covid-19 positive cases and 2 deaths were reported in Mumbai. The total progressive cases have risen to 3,35,584 while there are 10,736 active patients and 11,506 deaths. The recovery rate of Mumbai districts is 93% and the doubling rate is 219 days.