Covid surge in Maharashtra: 59907 new infections in state

Amid shortage of covid-19 vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation managed to vaccinate 61,896 beneficiaries on Wednesday. However due to shortage of Covaxin most of the centres in Mumbai are turning away the beneficiaries asking them to come another day.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said they are expecting another consignment of vaccine in the next 24 hours, following which they will distribute it to the vaccine centres. “Currently we have 1.67 dosages left due to which vaccination can be done for two days,” he said.

Senior health officials said vaccination can only prevents disease and deaths, not infection. Moreover the true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month-and-a-half to two months, as you need to take two doses, and after 15 days of second dose, antibodies will be produced. “So many of them who are coming in for vaccination probably are already harbouring the virus and also remember that vaccinations do not prevent the infection but they prevent disease, they prevent deaths and they prevent severe diseases so that you do not land up in a hospital or die – that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination,” he said.