Covid positivity rate in Mumbai drops below 14% for first time in seven months

Mumbai's Covid positivity rate has dropped below 14 per cent for the first time in the last seven months. According to the BMC Dashboard, the positivity rate has dropped to 13.89 per cent until December 13 from 16.07 % which was until November 13. Civic officials said there are many factors due to which positivity rate and cases in Mumbai are under control.

The positivity rate stands for the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of the overall number of those tested.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC said there are many factors due to which daily cases in Mumbai are under control. Officials expect cases to increase during the festivals.

“We have taken several initiatives due to which we have yielded good results. We expect there will be a slight rise in positivity rate amid festivals, but the weekly growth rate and recovery rate of Mumbai have increased,” he said.

Kakani further said the testing had been ramped up following a decision taken in August, resulting in more cases being detected. Around 15,000- 17,000 tests are being conducted every day since the post-Diwali festival, he informed.

“We have increased Covid-19 testing by 50 per cent. Until August 24, we were averaging around 5,500 tests in the city. But now, this number is almost 16,000. At one instance the daily testing had crossed the 19000-mark, excluding rapid tests,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city's daily positivity rate has dropped to 4% for two days. While the positivity rate for the RT-PCR test, considered the gold standard for Covid-19 testing, is 6%, the positivity for rapid antigen tests is steady at 2%. The city completed carrying out two million Covid-19 tests last week.

At its peak in May, the daily positivity rate in the city had touched 35%-40%. It started to see a decline in September. Towards the end of October, the daily positivity rate had dropped to 10%, which experts say can be considered a sign of slowing of the spread of the disease within the community.