Covid positive? No salary cut for Thane Municipal Corporation civic officials

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday announced that it would not cut salaries of civic officials undertaking treatment at various hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus. The request was put forth by TMC corporators and the mayor approved it in general body meeting.

Since the lockdown was announced due the Covid-19 pandemic, the Corporation implemented various drives and plans to curb the spread of the virus by deploying civic officials from various departments of TMC. However, while attending their duties many civic officials tested positive, and are taking medical treatment at various hospitals in the city.

Last week, TMC mayor Naresh Mhaske had written a letter to civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma, requesting him to not cut salaries of the civic officials who have tested positive.

"The request was put forth in the general body meeting of TMC, on Tuesday, which has been approved by the TMC chief. According to the request, the absence of the Civic officials who have been tested positive will not be counted as leave. Hence, there will be no salary cuts of such TMC employees or officers, as they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, after testing positive," said TMC official.

"Besides, the same decision will be applicable for the TMC employees who have been quarantined at centres or at home. Hence, these employees too are not liable to submit any leave applications and they will be provided with full amount of salary with no cuts," added an official.