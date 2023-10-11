Covid Pandemic Linked To Increased Myopia Among Children

Myopia | Representative pic

Mumbai: In a worrying trend, the cases of myopia among children are on the rise and the blurry problem has a lot to do with Covid. The pandemic altered our lifestyles and lockdown forced kids to stay indoors while being glued to digital screens for every purpose – from education to entertainment.

According to the World Health Organisation, half of the global population will be myopic by 2050. The estimate sounds an alarm for India given it's the most populous nation.

Myopia awareness need of the hour

A clinical team member of Lawrence and Mayo, India's premier optical chain, stated that myopia management is not discussed enough, contributing to the rising cases each year. Thus, awareness and timely intervention are the need of the hour. Explaining the anomaly, ophthalmologists said there are several reasons, one of them being increased screen timings, for the surge in myopia among kids. Moreover, Covid majorly contributed to the problem as school-related activities, especially for those till the age of 17, became dependent on screens, they added.

“When the pandemic hit, everyone was locked in their homes. With no outdoor activity, kids took to playing games on smartphones or laptops, classes went online and the amount of screen time went exponentially high. Whenever you are working on things that require closely looking at things, it induces myopia,” said experts. The problem occurs in kids usually when they are four to five years old and start reading. Earlier, parents were more careful with regard to children's access to gadgets. However, they have no choice now, which has led to an epidemic of myopia in kids, they pointed out.

Myopia in kids can be controlled upto 60%

A Canadian study conducted during the early 2020 lockdown examined children's physical activity, outdoor and screen timings, and social media use, revealing that eight-year-olds spent over five hours a day on screens, in addition to schoolwork screen time. The problem becomes glaring given the fact that it cannot be completely cured, but can be controlled up to 60% with early intervention and treatment.

Myopia can be categorised into two major types; refractive condition results from excessively strong eye focusing, placing the image in front of the retina whereas axial myopia, the more common form, arises from an elongated eye length, measured from the cornea to the back of the eye. The onset of myopia starts around school age and its progression poses a considerable risk of severe visual impairment, including blindness.

For a clear vision

Atropine

Use of topical atropine for myopia control has decades of clinical and research history

Recent research, clinical practice over the past five years focused on low concentration atropine (0.01% to 0.05%)

It appears to be efficacious with minimal side effects

Soft contact lenses

Include dual focus, multi-focal, extended depth of focus designs.

Efficacy appears to vary between designs

Regular wear is advised for optimum benefit

Night time lenses

Suitable for low to moderate myopia management

Important to bear in mind that each child is unique

Response is based on the child’s routine

