'Covid isn't gone': Steady rise in Maharashtra daily cases sparks concerns

Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the toll to 51,529, the health department said.

After staying below 3,000 for almost for a month, daily COVID-19 cases in the state jumped beyond 4,000 yesterday, recording steady rise over the week.

Here are the new cases in the last 8 days in Maharashtra:

Sunday, February 14 - 4,092 new cases

Saturday, February 13 - 3,611 new cases

Friday, February 12 - 3,670 new cases

Thursday, February 11 - 3,297 new cases

Wednesday, February 10 - 3451 new cases

Tuesday, February 9 - 2515 new cases

Monday, February 8 - 2216 new cases

Sunday, February 7 - 2768 new cases

The steady rise in the cases has sparked concerns among netizens. Amidst, the rising COVID-19 cases, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle appealed to people to wear their masks.

He took to Twitter and wrote, "This Covid isn't gone and cases are on the rise again in Mumbai because we are pretending it has. Please do wear masks and keep telling people to."

Meanwhile, a total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said.

There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present.

Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent, it added.

With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.

Mumbai city reported 645 cases on Sunday and four deaths. With this, the case count in the country's financial capital mounted to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

In Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to 19,685.

Nashik city reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353, Pimpri Chinchwad 138.

Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any new case. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the infection.

In Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri.

Except for four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in Latur division.

Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105, Nagpur city 437.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total case count 20,64,278, death toll 51,529, recoveries 19,75,603, active cases 35,965, tests conducted on Sunday 48,782, total test count 1,53,21,608.

(With inputs from PTI)