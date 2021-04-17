Covid death certificate should have PM’s photo: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Mumbai: NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday led a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that if the PM wants to take credit for Covid-19 vaccine, he should also take responsibility for deaths too. “Like vaccine certificate, Covid-19 death certificate should have Modi's photo,’’ he noted.

Malik’s criticism came against the backdrop of state government’s claim that the Centre was putting lot many roadblocks in the supply of medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccine doses especially when the Covid-19 cases are increasing fast in Maharashtra.

“We demand that the way Modi’s photo is put on vaccination certificates, his photo should also be put on death certificates. If the Centre is taking credit for Covid-19 vaccination, they should take the responsibility of deaths also,’’ he noted. His statement coincided with the more than 2.34 lakh people tested positive in 24 hours as of 8 am on April 17. Active caseload rose to 16.7 lakh. India has reported more than 2 lakh daily cases for three days in a row now.

Malik said the number of Covid cases and deaths are increasing on a large scale. The funeral sites are running out of space to accommodate the dead bodies and people are in long queues. “Under such circumstances the Centre is accountable for the present crisis and it cannot run away,” he added.