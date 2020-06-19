Covid cases near 2,000-mark in Mira-Bhayandar

The twin-city of Mira Bhayandar is fast approaching the 2,000 mark of Covid-19 cases. With 68 new cases on Thursday, the number of the total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 1,950. Moreover four more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 95.

Meanwhile 46 people fully recovered from the infection and we're discharged from designated hospitals, bringing the number of active cases to 807. Till date 1,048 people have managed to beat the coronavirus.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 5,350 swab tests till Thursday. Among these, 3,070 people tested negative, 1,950 persons tested positive even as reports of 330 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories. Thirty out of the 68 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 38 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. The surge in the number of cases is bound to reduce the doubling time, which has become a worrying factor for the civic administration.