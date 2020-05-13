Covid can’t be a smokescreen for relief, says Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Observing that the growing Covid-19 pandemic cannot be made a smokescreen to evade the custodial interrogation of Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, the Bombay High Court has refused to grant any interim protection to the duo.

The duo has been named in a criminal case, lodged in Lucknow for siphoning off crores of rupees from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL).

A bench of Justice Bharati Dangre also said that just because the Wadhawans claim to be "unhealthy" or vulnerable to getting infected with coronavirus, the process of law could not be avoided.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Wadhawans-promoted Diwan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) received a huge amount of illegal investment/proceeds generated from the illegal act of the officials of UPPCL and this amount was further laundered and layered into the financial system and invested in Its other business activities including that of financing.