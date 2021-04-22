Mumbai

COVID-19: With 7,410 fresh cases, 75 deaths on April 22, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 50 days

By FPJ Web Desk

(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Mumbai on Thursday reported 7,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 75 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,576. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,09,000 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 83,953 active patients. On Thursday, 8,090 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,11,143. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 50 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Thursday tested 46,874 people.

