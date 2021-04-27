COVID-19: With 5,34,372 people vaccinated in Maharashtra on April 26, tally crosses 1.49 cr

A total of 24,987 frontline workers received their first dose and 16,530 received the second dose on Monday, the state government showed.

The state government revealed that 3,05,186 people above 45 years of age received their first dose and 1,70,812 got the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday.

The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 21,37,788 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,49,06,543.

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped to 48,700 on Monday, taking the count of infections to 43,43,727 while 524 deaths pushed the toll to 65,284.

Maharashtra had reported the lowest number of infections in this month so far on April 1 (43,183 cases). On April 2, the state had added 47,827 infections. With 2,22,475 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,59,72 018.