COVID-19: With 4,966 cases on April 28, Mumbai's doubling rate stands at 87%

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 4,966 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 78 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,990. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,35,541 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now, there are 65,589 active patients. On Wednesday, 5,300 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,60,401. The city's recovery rate is now at 87%.
The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 74 days.
While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Wednesday tested 39,135 people.
