COVID-19: With 3,79,933 people vaccinated in Maharashtra on May 11, tally crosses 1.86 cr

Similarly, 15,35,467 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 6,56,710 got their second dose.

As per the data, a total of 1,50,04,133 citizens in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and 36,44,405 have got their second dose.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,86,48,538 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1,45,24,097 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1,39,36,210 crore.

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

Statewide recoveries were much higher than the new cases. As many as 71,966 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 45,41,391, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 5,58,996 active cases. The state's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 87.67 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the department said.