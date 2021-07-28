COVID-19: Will lockdown-like curbs be eased further in Maharashtra? Here's what minister Aslam Shaikh has to say

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday hinted towards easing of further more restrictions which have been imposed in the maximum city amid COVID-19. Due to emergence of second wave of COVID-19 in the month of April which lasted for nearly two months, Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra were put under partial lockdown and strict measures were put in place to curb the spread of virus. However, after noticing a decline in cases, restrictions were slightly lifted considering the positivity rate in areas but Mumbai local continued to remain shut for non-essential service people.

Aslam Shaikh while talking to the media today said, "Our ministers feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel." Saying timings in restaurants also must be increased the minister added that a decision in this regard will be taken soon by the government.

Notably, the state government has been facing pressure from various quarters to relax rules as several businesses encounter economic hardships.