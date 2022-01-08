e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

COVID-19: Will bars, restaurants, salons, spas and gyms be open in Maharashtra? Click here to know more

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Will bars, restaurants, salons, spas and gyms be open in Maharashtra? Click here to know more | Photo credit: Pexels

The Maharashtra government on Saturday has issued a new order with additional curbs in wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the new order, swimming polls, gyms, spas, wellness centres and beauty salons will remain closed. Hair cutting salons can remain open with 50% capacity on all days. They will remain closed from 10 pm to 7 am.

Restaurants and eateries can also remain open with 50% capacity on all days. They will remain closed from 10 pm to 8 am. However, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed.

Cinema halls and drama theatres can also remain open with 50% capacity on all days. They will remain closed from 10 pm to 8 am.

Only 50 people have been allowed at weddings and social, religious, cultural and political gatherings, whereas only 20 people will be permitted for funerals and last rites.

Read complete order here:

