COVID-19: Which are Mumbai's top worst-hit wards with highest coronavirus cases?

As the second wave of Covid-19 moves towards the peak, amassing a series of surges across the city, the least affected wards in the first wave have now gradually started witnessing a spike. While the growth rate of cases has been rising across all wards, at least two wards in the bottom four of the growth chart last year, have now started moved ahead, registering a significant increase in the growth rate.

Mumbai has been a Covid hotspot ever since the pandemic struck. However, cases had started declining significantly by the end of June 2020. But since February this year, cases began to steadily climb and have not looked back since.

A ward, which comprises areas such as CSMT, GPO, Fort, Churchgate, Colaba, had been among the bottom four wards, along with C and B wards in south Mumbai and R (north) ward (Dahisar) has started climbing up the Covid ladder, moving to the third position among the top five worst-hit wards.