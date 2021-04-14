COVID-19: Which are Mumbai's top worst-hit wards with highest coronavirus cases?

As the second wave of Covid-19 moves towards the peak, amassing a series of surges across the city, the least affected wards in the first wave have now gradually started witnessing a spike. While the growth rate of cases has been rising across all wards, at least two wards in the bottom four of the growth chart last year, have now started moved ahead, registering a significant increase in the growth rate.
Mumbai has been a Covid hotspot ever since the pandemic struck. However, cases had started declining significantly by the end of June 2020. But since February this year, cases began to steadily climb and have not looked back since.
A ward, which comprises areas such as CSMT, GPO, Fort, Churchgate, Colaba, had been among the bottom four wards, along with C and B wards in south Mumbai and R (north) ward (Dahisar) has started climbing up the Covid ladder, moving to the third position among the top five worst-hit wards.
After H (west) ward (Bandra and Khar) and P (South) ward (Goregaon), A ward is the third worst hit ward in the city as of April 3, with a growth rate of 2 per cent. The ward has 11,837 cumulative cases, of which 1,951 are active cases. The ward has now gradually begun reporting more cases in the last one week. “There has been a surge in the last few days. The ward is smaller, as compared to its counterparts in north Mumbai and Central Mumbai. However, the growth rate has shot up this week. We have taken note of it and working on measures to bring down the daily number of cases,” said an official from A ward.
Meanwhile, R north too has started reporting 200 to 250 cases every day on an average, officials said. “We have all containment measures in place. However, along with buildings and high-rises we have found a few clusters in slums like Hanuman Tekdi. We have started converting these affected areas into micro containment zones. 200 to 250 cases daily are higher as compared to the previous surge, when the highest number of daily cases were not more than 50,” said Sandhya Nandedkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of R north ward.
The cumulative caseload of R (north) ward is 14,695 and the growth rate was 1.70 per cent, as on April 13.