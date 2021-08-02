COVID-19: What are Maharashtra govt's new orders for gyms, salons and beauty parlors? Check details here

The Maharashtra government on Monday finally rolled out a notification of easing few restrictions in all the districts which fall under 'Level 2 and Level 1' amid COVID-19 pandemic. The state government however has not eased relaxations in 14 districts which include Kolhapur, Pune and Ratnagiri among others.

According to the notification issued by the government, aII essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) will be now allowed to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. Earlier the shops were allowed to stay open only till 4 pm. Besides, all shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays. Here's a complete look at the restrictions which have been slightly eased by the government of Maharashtra:

In the notification, restrictions have also been eased on gyms, spas, saloons and beauty parlours. Here's a look at the guidelines:

Gymnasiums, Yoga centers, hair cutting saloons, beauty parlors, spas can now stay open till 8 pm on weekdays in districts which are not under Level 3 or above.

They can remain open without use of air-conditioners and with 50% capacity.

They can operate till 8 pm on weekdays while on Saturday the above services can only stay open till 3 pm and will remain closed on Sunday.