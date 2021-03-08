COVID-19: Western Railway collects Rs 8.83 lakh in fine from people travelling without face mask

Earlier in February, the Western Railways, in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), collected a total fine of Rs 5.97 lakh.

This comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. After reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus positive cases two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727, while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state Health Department said. On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

As against 11,141 new infections during the day, 6,013 people were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,68,044, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.17 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.36 per cent.