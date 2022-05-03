COVID-19: We are monitoring the situation, says surveillance officer as Maharashtra records 182 new cases

After a five-day relief, the city again reported Covid cases in three digits. On Tuesday, 100 cases were recorded, increasing the city’s total count to 10,60,070. However, zero deaths were recorded in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 19,563 fatalities.

The doubling days have, however, dropped to 8,079 days compared to 8,769 days on April 30.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra witnessed a surge in Covid cases, with 182 new cases and one person succumbing to the virus, pushing the state tally to 78,78,175, with 1,47,485 fatalities so far.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We are monitoring the situation and have instructed officials to increase testing to ensure that every positive sample is genome sequenced and no new variant is left undetected. The most important thing to notice is that the number of deaths is nominal. We have instructed health officials to increase the vaccination rate as well.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:32 PM IST