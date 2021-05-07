COVID-19 vaccination: Maharashtra sets record, administers 2nd vax jabs to over 28.66 lakh people

Maharashtra has set yet another record as the state emerged on top among other states in the vaccination of two doses of anti Covid-19 vaccines to 28,66,631 citizens. Cumulatively, the 1,67,81,719 citizens have been vaccinated as on date since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16, said additional chief secretary of the public health department Dr Pradeep Vyas.

"Not the only highest number of total Covid-19 doses administered but also the highest number of fully protected persons in the country, those vaccinated with second doses, 28.66 lakhs," said Dr Vyas.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,67,81,719 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1,35,97,367 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1,31,75,325 crore. On May 5, in all 2,59,685 citizens comprising beneficiaries from 18-44 age group got the jab in 1586 sessions across Maharashtra. Recently, the state achieved a milestone of inoculation of 5 lakh citizens on a single day.