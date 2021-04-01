COVID-19 vaccination for people 45 years starts in Thane and Kalyan

Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 years has been started at Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation following the guidelines. The authorities have appealed to people not to create crowds outside the hospital or Covid-19 site and follow the social distancing norms.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has 42 government vaccination sites and 12 private hospitals. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has 6 government and 12 private hospitals across the city. The government hospital will give free vaccination and private hospitals charge Rs 250 for each vaccination. "All government vaccination sites have 40% pre-booking capacity. Private hospitals have 100% pre-booking capacity," said an official from TMC.

Sandeep Malvi, Public Relation Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation confirmed about the development and said, "As per the guidelines from the government we started the vaccination drive across our government and private session site in the corporation. All those above 45 years are vaccinated. We received a very good response as people coming on their own and taking the vaccination drive as their responsibility. Not only people above 45 years, but the people above 60 years who were left were also given the vaccination," he added.

On Thursday, the Thane Municipal Corporation carried out 6463 COVID-19 tests and 1432 tested positive. The TMC vaccinated 6424 people across Thane with 4720 in government hospitals and 1704 in private hospitals.