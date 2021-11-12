COVID-19 vaccination drive in Navi Mumbai colleges ends successfully

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated 2,443 students and staff of 29 colleges in the last 15 days as part of a special Covid inoculation drive, ‘Mission Youth Health’ conducted in colleges.

After colleges opened last October, the civic body wanted to make sure that everyone visiting the college daily is fully vaccinated. A medical officer said, “Most of the students were vaccinated; some who were not, took the opportunity to get the jab. As per the convenience of the college, we had arranged sessions for them.” The officer added that as of now, the drive is over and the college authorities have been asked to direct the rest of the beneficiaries to the nearest centre.

On October 22, the first day of NMMC’s Mission Youth Health, 407 students were vaccinated in 10 colleges. Throughout the drive, the highest number of people vaccinated were 260 from SIES College in Nerul, followed by 255 in Rajiv Gandhi College and 249 in Modern College of Vashi.

The civic body had a target of vaccinating 11.07 lakh people but has managed to vaccinate 11.32 lakh people with the first dose and 6.44 lakh with the second dose.

Until now, 7.43 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have got their first dose and 3.38 lakh got their second dose. The 6.81 lakh target in this age group has been exceeded, the civic body said.

NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar said to make sure that all those who took the first dose also received their second dose, the civic body is starting a door-to-door campaign. He said, “We are also setting up vaccination booths at market places and railway stations. No matter where one has taken the first dose, we are asking them to take their second dose from us to make sure all are fully vaccinated.”

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 09:27 PM IST