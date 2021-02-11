COVID-19 vaccination: 37,223 people vaccinated in Maharashtra on Wednesday

Mumbai: As many as 37,223 people, including more than 20,000 healthcare workers, were inoculated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Wednesday, said the state health department.

With this, 5,73,666 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the state since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16. Out of the 37,223 people who received vaccine doses on Wednesday, 20,004 were healthcare workers, the official said.