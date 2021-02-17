COVID-19 vaccination: 23,261 more vaccinated in Maharashtra; 4,437 get 2nd dose

Mumbai: As many as 23,261 beneficiaries, including frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 4,437 were administered the second dose, said the state government.

The government has completed immunisation of 7,41,370 persons since January 16, when the inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country, an official statement said.