COVID-19 vaccination: 1.5 lakh people in Maharashtra skipped 2nd dose, says state health department

Mumbai: As the dreaded and highly infectious Delta and Delta plus variants of Covid-19 sweep across India and the world, nearly 1.5 lakh beneficiaries across Maharashtra have not turned up for their second dose of vaccination against the virus, the state health department said on Tuesday. Of these, 50,000 to 60,000 beneficiaries are from Mumbai. Earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had launched a drive to trace nearly 40,000 beneficiaries who had missed dates for their second jabs.

A senior state immunisation official said it’s important to probe why second dose numbers are low and if it’s a result of glitches, duplications in registration, simply fear or some other factors. Meanwhile, BMC ward offices have been entrusted with the task of calling up citizens to inquire about reasons behind their absence.

Dr Archana Patil, joint director of Directorate of Health and Services, didn’t confirm the number but said more than one lakh people from Maharashtra haven’t taken the second dose – this includes both Covishield and Covaxin. She said the department has begun the search for these people on the basis of contact details provided at the time of registration.