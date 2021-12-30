COVID-19: Three more cases of Omicron variant in Navi Mumbai

Two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid detected under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area and one under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. So far, a total of four cases of the Omicron variant have been reported under the NMMC and six under the PMC jurisdiction.

Municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that both patients had a travel history of African countries. "One of them had returned from South Africa and another from Nigeria. The initial RtPCR test conducted at the airport was negative. However, the repeat tests conducted after eight days of home isolation were positive of the Omicron variant," said Bangar, adding that tests of close contact are being carried out and the buildings have been sealed.

Meanwhile, one more case of the Omicron variant has been reported under the PMC. Sachin Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of PMC said that the person had a travel history of the US. "His wife and 14 years old daughter were already tested positive for the Omicron variant. They were already admitted at the Jumbo COVID Care centre in Kalamboli," said Pawar. So far, a total of six cases of the Omicron variant have been reported under the PMC.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a total of 165 cases of COVID reported under the NMMC jurisdiction. After almost four months, the number of new cases in a single day is above 100. Similarly, the PMC saw 61 new cases of Covid on Wednesday.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:01 AM IST