COVID-19: Thane reports 97 new cases, one death

With the addition of 97 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,70,891, an official said on Friday.

These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,597.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,38,878, while the death toll is 3,305, another official said.

Maharashtra reported 877 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths during the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Thursday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent.

The state saw 632 recoveries, with this the cumulative discharged patients are 64,95,249. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72 per cent.

No new patient of Omicron variant reported in the state today. To date, a total of 32 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the state.

The bulletin read. Currently, 77,371 people are in-home quarantine and 839 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 04:27 PM IST