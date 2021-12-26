COVID-19: Thane reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

With the addition of 203 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,72,050, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the life of one more person, raising the death toll in the district to 11,605, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,139, while the death toll stands at 3,309, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities which took the caseload to 67,56,240 and death toll to 1,41,416, officials said.

The tally of active patients in the state rose to 9,102.

As many as 796 coronavirus patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,02,039.

The state recorded two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the tally of such cases to 110. As many as 57 of these patients have been discharged.

With 1,17,793 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 6,83,53,269.

As per the official release, 92,048 people are undergoing home isolation and 887 are in institutional quarantine.

The state's recovery rate is 97.68 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai reported 731 cases but no death in the last 24 hours, while the larger Mumbai division witnessed 1,011 new cases and one fatality.

Nashik division added 118 new cases, Pune division reported 289 cases and nine deaths, Kolhapur and Aurangabad divisions recorded 11 and 13 new cases respectively. Latur, Akola and Nagpur divisions added nine, six and 28 cases, respectively.

Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur and Nashik divisions did not report any COVID-19-related death, while Akola and Aurangabad divisions witnessed one death each.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Total cases 66,56,240, New cases 1,485, Death toll 1,41,416, Total recoveries 65,02,039, Active cases 9,102, Total tests 6,83,53,269.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 10:26 AM IST