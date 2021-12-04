e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:09 AM IST

COVID-19: Thane reports 109 fresh cases, two deaths

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent at present.
Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 109 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its infection count to 5,69,662, while the death of two patients took the toll to 11,587, an official said on Saturday.

These infection cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent at present.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has risen to 1,38,632, while the number of people who have succumbed to the infection so far is 3,300, another official said.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
