Covid-19: Thane police books 3 private hospitals

Thane police has registered a case against three private hospitals from Mumbra for charging extra money from COVID-19 patients and others for not to admitting virus positive patients in the hospital, said officials from Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to civic body, during the enquiry, three hospitals, Bilal Hospital, Prime Criticare and Universal Hospital were found guilty.

There is an increasing number of virus patients in the city. Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has appealed to the hospitals to admit and treat COVID-19 patients. However, several private hospitals have issues regarding a notice about the treatment. Despite the corporation’s appeals, these hospitals were not admitting the patients and those admitted were being charged extra.

PRO, Sandeep Malvi, from Thane Municipal Corporation said, "We are receiving several complaints these hospital. Following which, commissioner Vijay Singhal have passed an order to enquiry these hospital's. During the enquiry, these hospitals found the guilty. Following which, commissioner have passed an order to sealed these hospital rooms".

A case has been registered at the Mumbra Police Station under the instructions of Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Aaher from Mumbra ward.