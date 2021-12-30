COVID-19: Thane logs 493 new cases; over 100 percent jump in one day

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported an over 100 per cent rise in new COVID-19 cases in one day.

The district recorded 493 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as compared to 241 on Tuesday, taking the overall infection tally here to 5,73,173, an official said on Thursday.

The virus also claimed the life of one more person, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,616, the official said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,312, while the death toll has reached 3,320, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday saw a steep rise in daily coronavirus cases at 3,900, including 85 of the Omicron variant, the state health department said.

The state also reported 20 fatalities, it said.

A health department bulletin said 1,306 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 65,06,137.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.61 per cent, it said.

Currently, 1,22,906 people are in home quarantine and 905 people in institutional quarantine, the bulletin added.

