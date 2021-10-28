COVID-19: Thane logs 188 new cases, 5 deaths

Thane has reported 188 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,65,118, while five more deaths have pushed the toll to 11,491, an official said on Thursday. These new cases and fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,902, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 38 fatalities, a health department official said.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the state thus rose to 66,06,536 and death toll reached 1,40,098.

The state now has 19,480 active patients while 1,72,600 people are in home quarantine and 933 in institutional quarantine.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had logged 1,201 new coronavirus cases and 32 fatalities.

As many as 2,536 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 64,43,342.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.53 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,22,02,811 with 1,22,608 samples tested since Tuesday evening.

Nine districts and five municipal corporations did not report a single new COVID-19 case, whereas several districts and municipal corporations logged new cases in single digit.

Mumbai reported the highest 417 new infections (besides four deaths), followed by Ahmednagar district with 149 new cases.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, Mumbai region reported the highest 697 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 432 cases in Pune region.

Nashik region reported 218 new cases, Kolhapur 52, Latur 39, Aurangabad 36, Nagpur six and Akola region recorded five new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai region reported the highest 17 fatalities, followed by eight deaths each in Pune and Nashik regions. Latur and Kolhapur regions reported three and two fatalities, respectively.

Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola regions did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.

Pune city reported 100 new cases, but no fresh fatality. Of 19,480 active patients in the state, Mumbai has the highest 4,993 cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 66,06,536, New cases-1,485, Total deaths-1,40,098, New deaths - 38, Total recoveries- 64,43,342, Active cases-19,480, Total tests conducted-6,22,02,811.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:47 PM IST