COVID-19: Thane logs 110 new cases in district

With the addition of 110 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,69,270, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said, adding that there was no new fatality due to the viral infection and the death toll in the district stood at 11,581.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,605 while the death toll stands at 3,298, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 536 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the lowest in a single day after April 27 last year, and 21 fatalities, a state health department official said.

On April 27, 2020, Maharashtra had logged 522 cases.

With the latest additions on Monday, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 66,34,980 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,40,962.

Generally, Maharashtra reports a comparatively fewer number of cases on Mondays owing to the fewer tests carried out during the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra is now left with 7,458 active cases after 853 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries so far to 64,82,493, according to the official.

As of Monday, Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.70 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,54,20,117 on Monday after 62,759 samples were examined, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, the official said.

In Maharashtra,14 districts and nine municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Among the 536 new infections, Mumbai districts reported the highest 110 infections, followed by 57 cases in the Thane district and 53 in the Pune district.

Of the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 264 cases, followed by 125 from the Pune region and 107 from the Nashik region. Latur region reported 13 new infections while the remaining four other regions reported cases ranging from four to nine, the official said.

Mumbai region reported the highest 19 fatalities among the eight regions in the last 24 hours. Kolhapur and Akola regions witnessed a single COVID-19 fatality each while the remaining five regions saw no fresh death.

Mumbai city witnessed 110 new cases and four fatalities while Pune saw 53 cases, but no fresh fatality.

Presently, the highest number of 2,043 active cases are in two Mumbai districts. Among the 64,82,493 recovered patients, the highest 11,38,750 are from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,34,980, new cases 536, total deaths 1,40,962, fresh deaths 21, total recoveries 64,82,493, active cases 7,854, total tests conducted -6,54,20,117.

