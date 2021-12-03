COVID-19: Thane district's infection count rises by 77, death toll by one

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 77 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection tally to 5,69,553, while the death of one patient raised the fatality figure to 11,585, an official said on Friday.

These cases and death were reported on Thursday, he said.

Thane's current COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,38,676, while the death toll is 3,300, another official said.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:40 PM IST