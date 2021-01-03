COVID-19: Thane district's count rises by 333, death toll by 7

With the addition of 333 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Thane district of Maharashtra climbed to 2,43,871, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll went up to 5,974 in the district, where the mortality rate is 2.45 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,34,005 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 95.95 per cent.

There are 3,892 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,328, while the death toll is 1,188, another official said.