COVID-19: Thane district sees 94 new cases, 1 death

With the addition of 94 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,68,356, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one more COVID-19 patient, the death toll in the district rose to 11,572. The mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,437 while the overall death toll stood at 3,292, an official from Palghar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 833 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 66,29,577 and the death toll to 1,40,722, a health department official said.

A total of 2,271 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,74,952, leaving the state with 10,249 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.67 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 6,44,89,471, of which 1,04,739 samples, the lowest in recent days, were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Mumbai city reported the highest 188 new infections in the day in Maharashtra, followed by rural parts of Pune which added 100 cases.

Mumbai city recorded one COVID-19 fatality. Pune city added 88 cases.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 336 cases, Pune region 273 and the Nashik region 142.

Aurangabad region added 20 cases, Latur 24, Akola 13 and Nagpur six.

Mumbai region reported eight fatalities, followed by four in the Pune region, two in the Nashik region and one in the Latur region. The other regions such as Nagpur, Akola, Aurangabad and Kolhapur did not report any COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,29,577, new cases 833, total deaths 1,40,722, total recoveries 64,74,952, active cases 10,249, total tests 6,45,94,210.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:47 AM IST